TuningNews

Novitec Reveal 760 HP Ferrari 488 Spider N-Largo

By Zero2Turbo

Back in May, Novitec shared their N-Largo kit for the Ferrari 488 GTB and now they are expanding the range to the 488 Spider.

South Africa is lucky enough to have a N-Largo Ferrari 488 GTB already so let’s hope we also get a topless version to go with it.

Just like it’s hardtop cousin, the 488 Spider kit includes a bespoke bumper and splitter up front, custom side skirts, air vents on the front wheel arches, flared rear arches, a carbon fibre wing and a bold new rear bumper and diffuser package.

In terms of performance, the 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 has been tinkered with to deliver 761 hp and 892 Nm of torque. Although performance figures have not been released, they should be similar to the 2.8 second 0-100 km/h time and 342 km/h top speed managed by the coupe.

Novitec N-Largo Ferrari 488 Spider

Comments

