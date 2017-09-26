Porsche Unveil 670 HP Range Topping Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

As expected Porsche has introduced the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo which sits at the top of the range.

It packs a a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces 541 hp (404 kW) which is backed up by a plug-in hybrid powertrain that features a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor that develops 135 hp (100 kW). This gives the wagon a combined output of 670 hp (500 kW) and 850 Nm of torque.

When combining this substantial output with all-wheel drive, you get a sprint time to 100 km/h of just 3.4 seconds and if you hold your foot flat, you will reach a top speed of 310 km/h.

So you want to have a fast car and be fuel efficient? Well this is your answer as the model averages 3.0 L/100 km and can travel up to 49 km on electricity alone.

The family rocket is available to order with German pricing starting at €188,592.