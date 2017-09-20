Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Pre-LCI BMW M2 Production Information

By Zero2Turbo

Now that the production of the pre-facelift or pre LCI M2 has come to an end, we can have a look at the production numbers from around the world.

Thanks to SickFinga on Bimmerpost, these are the numbers that might interest you.

1H93 = Left hand drive (LHD) for US and Canada
1H92 = Left hand drive (LHD) rest of world
1H91 = Right hand drive

According to these stats, only 1 car was painted in a special (Individual) colour for the M2 which was the Austin Yellow M2 belonging to Michael Fux.

Long Beach Blue Metallic was the most popular color by a long shot with 75% of M2 buyers worldwide opting for DCT transmission.

Own a RHD M2? You are one of 7393 in the world.

Transmission take rate by country of specification

 

