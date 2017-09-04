Protonic Frozen Black Edition BMW i8 Now Available In South Africa

We already love the BMW i8‘s styling and looks but what if you want to give it a more exclusive coat of paint straight from the factory? Well as of today, you can order your i8 in Protonic Frozen Black.

Not surprisingly, this is being called the Protonic Frozen Black Edition i8 and only 12 units will be made available in South Africa.

It features a BMW Individual Protonic Frozen Black exterior paint finish with Frozen Grey metallic highlights and 20 inch W-Spoke style BMW i light alloy wheels, which accentuate the avant-garde exterior design and styling of the vehicle.

Alongside the exterior package you get an interior package to match. Dark NESO seats with woven yellow and anthracite stitching as well as the headrest embossed BMW i8 logo, contrasted with grey safety belts, floor mats with black leather piping and yellow highlights, door sills with the integrated aluminum plate and Edition lettering, the gear shift lever trim and central control unit in black ceramic.

Since the i8 was introduced to the South African market (March 2015), 228 units have been sold making it the most successful PHEV model in its segment.