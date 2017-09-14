Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Zero2Turbo

Rallye Green BMW M760Li xDrive Looks REALLY Good

By Zero2Turbo

I feel I need to create an entire section on the site dedicated to the creations from BMW Abu Dhabi because they just keep getting better and better.

I know this will not be to everyone’s taste but the M760Li xDrive in Rallye Green looks absolutely flawless combined with that white leather interior. It has been given a 3D Design Front spoiler and an Alpina Boot spoiler to give it such striking presence.

Rallye Green is of course an Individual colour which would have come at quite the price but when you buying a car like this V12 beast, that is probably the last thing you care about.

Hit or miss on this creation?

You might also like
News

BMW CSL Models Will Top M Cars Lineup

News

The New Track Beast From BMW – M8 GTE

News

BMW i Vision Dynamics Revealed To Take On Tesla

News

BMW Bringing Black and White Logo For It’s Most Exclusive Models

News

The New Alpina D5 S Is The Fastest Diesel You Can Buy

Zero2Turbo

Ferrari Red BMW M4 Oozing Sex Appeal With M Performance Goodies

Comments