Video

Watch What The McLaren 720S Does To Tesla Model S P100D

By Zero2Turbo

The Tesla Models S P100D is one of the quickest accelerating cars money can buy. Yes it is purely electric so all torque is instantly available but you have to applaud what Tesla have managed to do with it.

Watch what the Tesla did during The World’s Greatest Drag Race Edition 7 for example.

DragTimes recently got to put the rapid EV up against the mighty McLaren 720S and the results speak for themselves. Watch the video below from 1:50 to witness the truly immense performance of the new Super Series McLaren.

Comments

