World’s Greatest Drag Race Is Back For The 7th Time

Motor Trend’s annual Best Driver’s Car competition is back which means we get to see another of their “World’s Greatest Drag Races” and as usual it does not disappoint.

This year is the 7th edition and the line-up of vehicles is mouth-watering.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Aston Martin DB11

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Ferrari 488 GTB

Lexus LC500

McLaren 570GT

Mercedes-AMG GT R

Nissan GT-R Nismo

Porsche 718 Cayman S

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Tesla Model S P100D*

*The Best Driver’s car competition included the Mazda MX-5 RF but was not included in the drag race for obvious reasons.