World’s Greatest Drag Race Is Back For The 7th Time
Motor Trend’s annual Best Driver’s Car competition is back which means we get to see another of their “World’s Greatest Drag Races” and as usual it does not disappoint.
This year is the 7th edition and the line-up of vehicles is mouth-watering.
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- Aston Martin DB11
- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
- Ferrari 488 GTB
- Lexus LC500
- McLaren 570GT
- Mercedes-AMG GT R
- Nissan GT-R Nismo
- Porsche 718 Cayman S
- Porsche 911 Turbo S
- Tesla Model S P100D*
*The Best Driver’s car competition included the Mazda MX-5 RF but was not included in the drag race for obvious reasons.