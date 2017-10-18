Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
NewsTuning

1,100 HP Nissan GT-R Will Attempt Nurburgring Record Next Year

By Zero2Turbo

So the Porsche 991 GT2 RS is the current title holder of the production car lap record around the Nurburgring and now a British tuner known as Litchfield wants to beat that time with a custom Nissan GT-R.

It has been dubbed the LM1 RS GT-R and as you can see is heavily track-focused and loaded with all-new carbon fibre bodywork designed to produce momentous levels of downforce.

Modifications made to this GT-R start with BorgWarner turbochargers from an IndyCar racer, bespoke cams and heads, a custom intercooler and Inconel manifolds, enough to lift power from the twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 to 1,100 hp.

Related Posts

PS4 Remote Controlled Nissan GT-R Looks Absolutely Epic…

Liberty Walk Create Custom Mini Nissan GT-K Convertible

The car also wears a flat floor and aero components from the Nismo GT-R GT3 race car.

As it stands, the fastest road-legal Nissan GT-R to lap the ‘Ring is the Nismo GT-R which managed to complete a lap of The Green Hell in 7 minutes and 8 seconds.

They are testing for the remainder of 2017 and will have a go sometime next year.

You might also like
News

PS4 Remote Controlled Nissan GT-R Looks Absolutely Epic [Video]

Tuning

Liberty Walk Create Custom Mini Nissan GT-K Convertible

Video

Very Powerful Drag Race With Mercedes-AMG E63 vs. Nissan GT-R vs. Audi RS7

News

Nissan Sending Menacing BB GT-R To Conquer The Hill In Knysna

Tuning

Watch Ten Levella Modded Cars Drag Race

Video

Watch Stock Audi RS6 Teach Nissan GT-R A Lesson

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo