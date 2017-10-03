Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
TuningNews

3D Design Go All Out On Aero Kit For BMW G30 5 Series

By Zero2Turbo

Japanese tuner 3D Design has unveiled their full exterior aero package for the 7th generation saloon and it puts the new F90 M5 styling to shame.

3D Design‘s package for the G30 BMW 5 Series builds on the M Performance kit available so you would need to have this installed prior to this kit being fitted. The kit includes the following;

  • Custom side skirts
  • New front lip spoiler
  • Rear diffuser
  • Trunk lid spoiler (does not need M Performance kit to be fitted)
  • Roof spoiler
  • Custom exhaust system
  • Custom pedals
Related Posts

BMW Ready To Make Mercedes-AMG Project One Rival

BMW Now Offering Style 763M Wheels In Gold For M2, M3 and M4

The M division should take note of how to make aggressive kits for BMW’s because the new M5 has been slated due to it’s subdued looks. This probably makes the tuning companies very happy as it gives them a chance to create something more dramatic.

What do you think about this kit?

You might also like
News

BMW Ready To Make Mercedes-AMG Project One Rival

News

BMW Now Offering Style 763M Wheels In Gold For M2, M3 and M4

News

BMW M2 LCI Likely The Last M Car With Manual Offering

Zero2Turbo

Austin Yellow BMW M760Li Looks Like A Big M4

News

The BMW X5 Special Edition and BMW X6 M Sport Edition

South Africa

BMW M2 Driver Escapes Attempted Hijacking In Sandton Johannesburg [Video]

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo