Alfa Romeo Giulia Gets Highest Safety Rating From IIHS

The Alfa Romeo Giulia has managed to score the highest safety rating which makes it one of the safest options in its class.

The luxury sedan has aced the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) test achieving the coveted “Top Safety Pick+” result.

To earn this, a vehicle must achieve the highest possible score, a score of “good,” in the five tests used by IIHS to evaluate crash safety performance. The tests include small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints.

When testing vehicles, they also need to show some form of crash prevention technology and with the Giulia’s automatic braking it achieved a “superior” result.

For the Giulia to achieve this rating, the car needs to be spec’d with two optional extra’s namely; a Forward Collision Warning-Plus package and bi-xenon headlights.

Either way these results are very impressive considering the Giulia had no predecessor testing. It now matches the BMW 3-Series safety rating and beats the Mercedes-Benz C-Class rating.

“The Giulia represents the height of Alfa Romeo engineering and technology so no effort was spared when it came to the vehicle’s performance and safety features” Alfa Romeo boss, Reid Bigland, said in a statement. “We’re honored to receive this award from IIHS as it shows our commitment to creating state-of-the-art vehicles.”