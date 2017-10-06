Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Video

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Hit The Transfagarasan Highway

By Zero2Turbo

For those who did not watch Top Gear a few years back, the Transfagarasan Highway situated in Romania is considered one of the best driving roads in the world and Alfa Romeo decided to take their hot Giulia Quadrifoglio and new Stelvio SUV for a drive.

The video is just 1:20 long so if you have attention issues like us, this is the perfect clip to satisfy your Alfa hunger.

Related Posts

Alfa Romeo Giulia Gets Highest Safety Rating From IIHS

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Just Smashed The Nürburgring…

The stretch of highway is usually very congested so for filming they would have had to close it down but it shows both Alfa’s very much at home through the twisty stretch of tarmac.

Although the Stelvio is not the range topping Nurburgring record holding version but it looks very comfortable climbing up the pass.

You might also like
News

Alfa Romeo Giulia Gets Highest Safety Rating From IIHS

News

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Just Smashed The Nürburgring SUV Record

News

We Could See The Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe Late Next Year

Driven

Driven | Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

Video

Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio Takes On M3 and C63 S To 150MPH

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo