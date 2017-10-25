Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Apollo IE Is A Full Carbon Full V12 780 HP Weapon

By Zero2Turbo

What you see here is the latest and greatest creation to come from Apollo and according to the manufacturer, represents the Ethos of Apollo.

You get a bespoke all carbon-fibre chassis, including front and rear subframes which allows for maximum torsional rigidity, safety and the ability to create a lightweight and aerodynamically efficient shape.

Thanks to the incredibly designed aero on this beast (which was done by two guys in their late 20’s), you get a whopping 1,350 kg of downforce at 300 km/h.

The 6.3-litre V12 is a naturally aspirated unit capable of punching out 780 horsepower and 760 Nm of torque. 0 to 100 km/h takes just 2.7 seconds and you can take it all the way to 335 km/h.

They will only be making 10 of them with a price tag of $2.7 million

