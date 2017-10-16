Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
Zero2Turbo

Austin Yellow BMW M760Li Looks Like A Big M4

By Zero2Turbo

BMW M cars like the M3’s and M4’s look astonishing in bright hues and one of those eye-cathing colours is the mesmerizing Austin Yellow paint job.

Abu Dhabi Motors are back at it with a new M760Li xDrive sporting this yellow gold aura and because we associate the colour with the M3 and M4’s of the world, it looks like a giant version of one.

Related Posts

The BMW X5 Special Edition and BMW X6 M Sport Edition

BMW M2 Driver Escapes Attempted Hijacking In Sandton…

They did not just give it a unique paint job either as it received a 3D Design body kit, Alpina rear spoiler, and 21-inch multi-spoke alloys in Liquid Black.

The interior has not been tinkered with but it is much more luxury-oriented than the sporty exterior would suggest, with light cream leather and wood trim.

Is this a hit or miss for you?

jsn motors october specials
You might also like
News

The BMW X5 Special Edition and BMW X6 M Sport Edition

South Africa

BMW M2 Driver Escapes Attempted Hijacking In Sandton Johannesburg [Video]

Tuning

This One-Off BMW M2 Convertible Packs 550 Horsepower

News

BMW M2 CS Will Be Called M2 Competition

News

Preview Pics and More Details On BMW F90 M5 Competition Pack

News

BMW i8 Roadster To Double Electric Range Of Current i8

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo