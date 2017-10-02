Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

BMW M2 CS Will Be Called M2 Competition

By Zero2Turbo

We know for a fact that BMW are working on a more hardcore M2 model thanks to some VIN number leaks but we have not been certain as to what they might call it.

Will it be the M2 CS or will it be the M2 Competition? According to BMWBlog, they will be called and sold under the M2 Competition nameplate which seems to be confirmed in the leaked VIN information we saw a while back.

Related Posts

This One-Off BMW M2 Convertible Packs 550 Horsepower

Preview Pics and More Details On BMW F90 M5 Competition Pack

BMW plans to unveil the M2 Competition in late 2018 with a market launch scheduled for early 2019.

As mentioned previously, it will feature the 3.0-litre S55 engine from the M3/M4 with a maximum power of 405 hp. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed M-DCT transmission or a six-speed manual.

Along with the power increase, the meaner M2 will also introduce new colours to the lineup. One of them is Silver Hockenheim, while the other is a flashier one known as Sunset Orange.

You might also like
Tuning

This One-Off BMW M2 Convertible Packs 550 Horsepower

News

Preview Pics and More Details On BMW F90 M5 Competition Pack

News

BMW i8 Roadster To Double Electric Range Of Current i8

News

New Report Shows BMW M2 CS Will Have 302 kW (405 HP)

Zero2Turbo

Here Is How We Would Configure Our BMW M5

Tuning

G-Power BMW X5 M Typhoon Is A 750 HP Family Rocket

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo