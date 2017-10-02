BMW M2 CS Will Be Called M2 Competition

We know for a fact that BMW are working on a more hardcore M2 model thanks to some VIN number leaks but we have not been certain as to what they might call it.

Will it be the M2 CS or will it be the M2 Competition? According to BMWBlog, they will be called and sold under the M2 Competition nameplate which seems to be confirmed in the leaked VIN information we saw a while back.

BMW plans to unveil the M2 Competition in late 2018 with a market launch scheduled for early 2019.

As mentioned previously, it will feature the 3.0-litre S55 engine from the M3/M4 with a maximum power of 405 hp. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed M-DCT transmission or a six-speed manual.

Along with the power increase, the meaner M2 will also introduce new colours to the lineup. One of them is Silver Hockenheim, while the other is a flashier one known as Sunset Orange.