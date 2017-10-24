Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

BMW Now Offering Style 763M Wheels In Gold For M2, M3 and M4

By Zero2Turbo

When creating the spec on your car, wheels play an enormous role in the appearance and even more so in the presence.

BMW are now giving positional buyers of the M2, M3 and M4 a new wheel option to choose from, the gold version of the 763M wheel.

This is the wheel-style you get as standard on the M4 CS and it is one of the most stylish on offer from the Bavarian manufacturer but would you opt for gold over black or anthracite (grey)?

When exactly this version is available and at what cost, remains unclear but it is easy to see that the Y-spoke 763M also has an M Performance lettering on the wheel lip in its golden version.

