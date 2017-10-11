Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

The BMW X5 Special Edition and BMW X6 M Sport Edition

By Zero2Turbo

BMW has decided to ‘spice’ up their SUV offerings with a new X5 Special Edition and a X6 M Sport Edition.

The BMW X5 Special Edition brings together the M Sport package with Dakota leather trim, including heated seats for the driver and front passenger. The Alcantara/leather upholstery combination in  Anthracite/Black and with M badging on the seat leather is available as an alternative at no extra cost.

BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino in five colour variants can be specified as an
option. Added to which, the BMW X5 Special Edition also comes with sun protection glass and the Multifunctional Instrument Display. All variants of the BMW X5 are available in Special Edition guise, with the exception of the BMW X5 M50d and limited to the German market.

Related Posts

BMW M2 Driver Escapes Attempted Hijacking In Sandton…

This One-Off BMW M2 Convertible Packs 550 Horsepower

The X6 M Sport Edition is simply an X6 M painted in Long Beach Blue with the carbon fibre interior trim strips. If you want, the Carbon Black and Mineral White metallic paint finishes are available as alternatives.

The M Sport Edition also adds the equipment features of the M Sport package and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels (also exclusive) in double-spoke design with mixed-size runflat tyres

All engine variants of the Sports Activity Coupe are available in M Sport Edition specification, with the exception of the BMW X6 M50d.

Both cars are available to order from December 2017.

You might also like
South Africa

BMW M2 Driver Escapes Attempted Hijacking In Sandton Johannesburg [Video]

Tuning

This One-Off BMW M2 Convertible Packs 550 Horsepower

News

BMW M2 CS Will Be Called M2 Competition

News

Preview Pics and More Details On BMW F90 M5 Competition Pack

News

BMW i8 Roadster To Double Electric Range Of Current i8

News

New Report Shows BMW M2 CS Will Have 302 kW (405 HP)

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo