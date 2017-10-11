The BMW X5 Special Edition and BMW X6 M Sport Edition

BMW has decided to ‘spice’ up their SUV offerings with a new X5 Special Edition and a X6 M Sport Edition.

The BMW X5 Special Edition brings together the M Sport package with Dakota leather trim, including heated seats for the driver and front passenger. The Alcantara/leather upholstery combination in Anthracite/Black and with M badging on the seat leather is available as an alternative at no extra cost.

BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino in five colour variants can be specified as an

option. Added to which, the BMW X5 Special Edition also comes with sun protection glass and the Multifunctional Instrument Display. All variants of the BMW X5 are available in Special Edition guise, with the exception of the BMW X5 M50d and limited to the German market.

The X6 M Sport Edition is simply an X6 M painted in Long Beach Blue with the carbon fibre interior trim strips. If you want, the Carbon Black and Mineral White metallic paint finishes are available as alternatives.

The M Sport Edition also adds the equipment features of the M Sport package and 20-inch M light-alloy wheels (also exclusive) in double-spoke design with mixed-size runflat tyres

All engine variants of the Sports Activity Coupe are available in M Sport Edition specification, with the exception of the BMW X6 M50d.

Both cars are available to order from December 2017.