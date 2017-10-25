Check Out The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Yellow Night Edition

The Mercedes S-Class range has received a facelift which means the AMG versions are treated to the updated styling too.

What you see here is the Yellow Night Edition of the twin-turbo V8 S63 Coupe and it is only available to order for the next 6 months.

To fit the ‘night’ portion of the name, this version of the S63 Coupe comes in either a Selenite Grey Magno or Night Black Magno exterior. The ‘yellow’ part of the moniker comes from the colour of the trim on the mirror housings and brake calipers. The model also rides on a set of black wheels with seven sets of double spokes.

To further enhance styling you get an Aerodynamics Package that includes a larger front splitter and lip spoiler on the trunk. These parts generally come in high-gloss black, but Mercedes changes them to carbon fibre when buyers order the Carbon Fiber Package.

Inside you get a host of yellow accents on the seats, the top of the steering wheel, instrument panel, door panels, armrests, center console, and floor mats.

Remember the refreshed S63 now comes with the 604 hp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as opposed to the 5.5-litre from the previous style.