Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
News

Check Out The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Yellow Night Edition

By Zero2Turbo

The Mercedes S-Class range has received a facelift which means the AMG versions are treated to the updated styling too.

What you see here is the Yellow Night Edition of the twin-turbo V8 S63 Coupe and it is only available to order for the next 6 months.

To fit the ‘night’ portion of the name, this version of the S63 Coupe comes in either a Selenite Grey Magno or Night Black Magno exterior. The ‘yellow’ part of the moniker comes from the colour of the trim on the mirror housings and brake calipers. The model also rides on a set of black wheels with seven sets of double spokes.

Related Posts

Posaidon Packed 850 Horses Into A Mercedes-AMG G63

Fancy A Mercedes-AMG GT S With 860 HP? Get The RXR One Super…

To further enhance styling you get an Aerodynamics Package that includes a larger front splitter and lip spoiler on the trunk. These parts generally come in high-gloss black, but Mercedes changes them to carbon fibre when buyers order the Carbon Fiber Package.

Inside you get a host of yellow accents on the seats, the top of the steering wheel, instrument panel, door panels, armrests, center console, and floor mats.

Remember the refreshed S63 now comes with the 604 hp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as opposed to the 5.5-litre from the previous style.

You might also like
Tuning

Posaidon Packed 850 Horses Into A Mercedes-AMG G63

Tuning

Fancy A Mercedes-AMG GT S With 860 HP? Get The RXR One Super GT

News

Of Course This Racing Driver’s Wedding Car Was A DTM Mercedes

News

Mercedes-AMG Project One Might Be Built In The UK

Video

Very Powerful Drag Race With Mercedes-AMG E63 vs. Nissan GT-R vs. Audi RS7

News

Lewis Hamilton Getting The First Mercedes-AMG Project One

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo