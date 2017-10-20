Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 42 2017

By Zero2Turbo

porsche 997.2 gt3 Riviera Blue south africa

Forty two weeks into twenty seventeen and here we are with our first prize winning #ExoticSpotSA post thanks to Momentum Short Term Insurance. Each week the #TopSpot will be awarded a mystery automotive-related prize so keep up the submissions and the spotting. Please note only entries submitted via email or the submission tool will be considered.

momentum short-term insurance
momentum short-term insurance

Highlights this week are; Eleanor GT500, Giallo Ferrari 488 Spider in Secunda, lime green Mercedes-AMG C63 S with neon lights, Brabus G63 AMG, Ferrari Dino, green Porsche 997 GT3 RS, McLaren 720S and this stunning Riviera Blue Porsche 997.2 GT3 which is the only one in this spec in South Africa.

You might also like
News

Hennessey Venom F5 To Hit 300 MPH?

Tuning

Fancy A Mercedes-AMG GT S With 860 HP? Get The RXR One Super GT

News

BMW M2 LCI Likely The Last M Car With Manual Offering

News

1,100 HP Nissan GT-R Will Attempt Nurburgring Record Next Year

News

McLaren P15 Teased As Brand’s Fastest Road Legal Track Car

News

His & Hers Rolls-Royce Dawns Is The Perfect Christmas Present

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo