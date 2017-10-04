Facelifted Range Rover Sport SVR Shows It’s More Powerful Face

The Range Rover Sport lineup has received a facelift, so it is only natural that the mighty SVR version does too and here we have the first official shots of the powerful SUV.

The biggest highlights or changes for this mid-life facelift are of course the more powerful SVR we see here and a new plug-in hybrid electric model.

Looks wise, the SVR is instantly recognizable with a new front bumper, a revised grille, and Matrix Pixel LED headlights. It also receives larger air intakes and a carbon fiber grille surround. Yes that is a new carbon fibre hood you can see which is partially painted and features two large vents.

At the back there is a body-colour lower bumper, a painted rear diffuser, and a four-tailpipe sports exhaust system with a chrome finish. Other highlights include SVR badging (of course) and a carbon fibre insert on the tailgate.

The car maker describes the SVR as “the ultimate performance SUV” and under the hood sits the F-Type SVR’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 which is good for 567 hp (25 hp increase). This means the 0 to 100 km/h time has dropped to just 4.3 seconds.

Inside the styling changes continue with a new Touch Pro Duo Infotainment system.

We all know how much I loved driving the Range Rover Sport SVR earlier this year so let’s hope one of these make it’s way into the press fleet when they arrive.