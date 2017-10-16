Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Ford Will Paint Your GT Any Colour You Want For R400k

Although this only applies to people who actually managed to get an allocation, it is still a rather interesting point to note.

The 2017 Ford GT is offered in eight standard paint options but as we have learned and seen, there are a number of GT’s already on the roads that have custom paint jobs.

According to Ford Authority, you can order absolutely any colour you want for an additional $30,000 (approx. R400k) which when compared to the most expensive Porsche paint ever, seems like an absolute bargain!

The most recent custom Ford GT we have seen is a stunning Verde Mantis ‘Lamborghini’ green which suits the car absolutely perfect thanks to it’s dramatic styling and lines.

