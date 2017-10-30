Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita Owned By Mayweather Up For Sale Again

By Zero2Turbo

Two months ago, Floyd Mayweather’s Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita was sold at an auction for around $2.6 million.

As his nickname suggests, Money Mayweather, is not going to run out of cash anytime soon but he paid around $4.8 million for the car in 2015 which means the car cost him a whopping $2.2 million in two years.

The one-of-two CCXR Trevita has already popped up for sale again through California dealer iLusso and although no pricing has been made public, anything close to it’s auction price of $2.6 million will be reasonable.

The listing reveals that the ultra-limited Swedish beast has only been driven for 3185 km.

As a reminder, there once was a Trevita in South Africa which belonged to the owner of Future Exotics in Cape Town.

