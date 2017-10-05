Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
VideoNews

Koenigsegg Just Smashed The Bugatti Chiron’s 0-400km/h-0 Out The Park

By Zero2Turbo

They gave us a teaser yesterday and did not wait long to give us the official video today but Koenigsegg has taken the title from Bugatti’s Chiron for the fastest production car to accelerate from 0 to 400 km/h and back to 0 again.

The Agera RS seen in the video accelerated to 400 km/h and braked to a stop in just 36.44 seconds. That is 5.56 sec faster than the Chiron!

Related Posts

First Real Shots Of Koenigsegg Regera Sporting Optional Aero…

The Koenigsegg Regera Has Sold Out

The Koenigsegg Agera RS used here was fitted with the One:1 upgrade package, which means that its 5.0-litre V8 engine churns out 1,360 hp and 1,371Nm of torque. That’s 319 hp and 231Nm of torque shy of the Bugatti Chiron.

You have to hand it to the Swedish hypercar manufacturer but I still think the Chiron will take home the top speed title when they decide to give it a bash.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

First Real Shots Of Koenigsegg Regera Sporting Optional Aero Kit

News

The Koenigsegg Regera Has Sold Out

Crash

Koenigsegg Agera RS Has Crashed During Shakedown

News

Say Hello To The 1,360 HP Koenigsegg Agera RS1

Zero2Turbo

Christian von Koenigsegg’s Regera Configuration Inspired By His First Car

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo