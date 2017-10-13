Lambo Green Aston Martin Vulcan Can Be Yours For R50 Million

Aston Martin is nearly ready to start production on their Valkyrie hypercar but what if you simply cannot wait for that beast and you want the most hardcore Aston money can buy?

Well you now have the chance to buy this Vulcan which is the 14th model to come from the Q Advanced Operations division finished in a bright green which is apparently the same as Lamborghini’s Verde Ithaca.

The green hue continues inside the V12 monster as the black Alcantara seats features green contrast stitching and some green accents around the carbon fibre dash.

The car only has 200 miles on the clock which is why it is commanding a $3.8 million (R50 million) price tag but it is also one of just 24 Vulcans in existence so it truly is something special from Aston.