Lambo Huracán Performante Holds Autocar’s Handling Track Lap Record

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante has been knocked down a spot on the Nurburgring lap times thanks to the mighty Porsche 911 GT2 RS but it just showed that it is very capable around a short handling circuit too.

Autocar‘s full road test includes a lap of their handling circuit and the Huracán Performante achieved it in 1:05.30. The circuit is a 2.46 km track located at the MIRA proving ground in Nuneaton. The quickest speed recorded on the track was 131.6mph (211 km/h), achieved by the McLaren 720S.

The Huracán Performante now sits in pole position a fraction ahead of the Porsche 918 Spyder (1:05.70).

Here are the top 10 fastest laps around this handling track;