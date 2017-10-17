Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
Zero2Turbo

This Lamborghini Centenario Is Already For Sale For R46 Million

By Zero2Turbo

Lamborghini are only making 20 Coupe and 20 Roadster versions of their mad looking Centenario which meant that only the VVIP clients were offered to purchase first.

Related Posts

1997 Dandelion Yellow McLaren F1 For Sale With Delivery…

Pale Pink Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador Is Hard To Look…

This particular car has just been listed by Porsche Fresno in California for an eye-watering $3,475,000 which is a nearly double the base price of $1.9 million.

It looks like a fairly high-spec with a carbon fibre body and Rosso accents all over but will it fetch that price?

You might also like
News

1997 Dandelion Yellow McLaren F1 For Sale With Delivery Mileage

Tuning

Pale Pink Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador Is Hard To Look At

Zero2Turbo

Lambo Green Aston Martin Vulcan Can Be Yours For R50 Million

News

Lambo Huracán Performante Holds Autocar’s Handling Track Lap Record

Crash

Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Wrecked After Just 100 KM’s

Tuning

Lamborghini Urus Not Even Revealed But Gets Tuning Package

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo