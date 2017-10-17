This Lamborghini Centenario Is Already For Sale For R46 Million

Lamborghini are only making 20 Coupe and 20 Roadster versions of their mad looking Centenario which meant that only the VVIP clients were offered to purchase first.

This particular car has just been listed by Porsche Fresno in California for an eye-watering $3,475,000 which is a nearly double the base price of $1.9 million.

It looks like a fairly high-spec with a carbon fibre body and Rosso accents all over but will it fetch that price?