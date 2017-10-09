“Limited” Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS British Legends Editions

Porsche has decided to celebrate the success of British drivers at Le Mans with some special edition versions of the very capable 911 Carrera 4 GTS.

You can choose from one of three versions which celebrate the successes of Porsche factory drivers Richard Attwood, Nick Tandy and Derek Bell.

Attwood’s 911 is finished in Guards Red and Tandy’s in Carrera White, while Bell’s is Sapphire Blue. The three colours pay homage to the racing livery of each driver’s Le Mans-winning car, while numbered side decals echo the driver’s three racing numbers.

Each of the British Legends 911’s come with a Union Flag and a 911 Carrera 4 GTS British Legends Edition motif on the door sills, and this is illuminated in a colour that corresponds to the car’s paint. You also get an embossed centre console and B-pillars bearing the drivers name.

It is not purely aesthetic changes either as all three variants come with rear-axle steering, PASM adjustable suspension, PDCC active anti-roll bars, upgraded LED headlights and 18-way adjustable sports seats.

Some other nice features included in the version includes carbon door panels and dashboard trims, satin-black wing mirrors, an extended rear spoiler, lashings of Alcantara suede-effect fabric, a colour-matched rear engine lid and air vents, auto-dimming mirrors and cruise control.

They are on sale from today and availability will be “limited.”