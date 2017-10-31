Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
NewsVideo

New BMW M5 M Performance Parts Up Close

By Zero2Turbo

BMW took an opportunity at SEMA to not only reveal their one-off M3 30 Years American Edition but also to give us a closer look at all the M Performance bits and pieces you can add to your super saloon known as the F90 M5.

Here is the full list of available M Performance parts:

  • BMW M Performance sports exhaust system (give it a listen in the video below)
  • Coilover suspension
  • Carbon fibre front bumper attachments (splitters)
  • Carbon fibre side skirts
  • Carbon fibre rear spoiler
  • Carbon fibre boot lip
  • Carbon fibre rear diffuser
  • Side sill foils
  • Motorsport stripes
  • Carbon fibre engine cover extension kit
  • Carbon fibre steering wheel
  • Carbon fibre shift paddles
  • Carbon fibre gear shift lever cover
  • Floor mats
  • Key wallet
  • LED logo projector
Related Posts

One-Off BMW M3 30 Years American Edition

BMW Show Off New M5 With M Performance Parts As MotoGP…

While reading through the press release I noticed a disturbing paragraph about the M Performance sports exhaust.

The new BMW M Performance sports exhaust system, which will be on sale exclusively in the USA and Canada, guarantees an emotional motorsport sound. The end muffler is made from titanium with carbon fibre tailpipe trims additionally available. Optimised exhaust gas routing with reduced counter-pressure enhances the beefy V8 TwinTurbo sound and underscores the sporty driving experience.

Surely that does not mean we will not be offered it in South Africa? I have reached out to BMW SA so will update the post once I hear.

You might also like
News

One-Off BMW M3 30 Years American Edition

News

BMW Show Off New M5 With M Performance Parts As MotoGP Safety Car

News

The BMW X2 Is Official And This Is What You Need To Know

News

BMW Are Sending Off The F80 M3 With A CS Version

News

BMW Ready To Make Mercedes-AMG Project One Rival

News

BMW Now Offering Style 763M Wheels In Gold For M2, M3 and M4

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo