New Jeep Wrangler Leaked In 2018 Handbook

The upcoming 2018 Jeep Wrangler has been leaked online in a user manual which shows us the refreshed styling and gives us some information on the powertrain.

For the fans out there, Jeep has decided to keep the non-modern styling with some subtle tweaks to the headlights, grille and indicator cluster.

Under the bonnet you will be given a choice between a 2.0-litre four-cylinder or a 3.6-litre V6 power plant meaning the current 2.8-litre unit has been dropped from the lineup (at least for US-spec cars). The smaller unit has a 907 kg towing capacity while the bigger 3.6-litre unit can pull 1587 kg with a system to stop trailer snaking.

Inside it looks very similar to the current-gen car but you do get the choice between a 7-inch and 8.4-inch infotainment display.

The new Wrangler will have automatic emergency braking and Rain Brake Support, which assists braking when wet weather is detected.

Adaptive steering weighting is also and this means it can adapt to different driving conditions.

As with the current-generation Wrangler, the 2018 car will get both two and four-door variants. For the new generation, the windscreen can be folded down.