Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
News

Next-Gen Lamborghini Huracán In 2022 Will Be A Plug-In Hybrid

By Zero2Turbo

The Lamborghini Huracán’s successor is only due in 5 years time but reports are already confirming that it will use a radical hybrid powertrain, featuring “next-generation” battery technology to minimise weight and give it the ability to run in electric-only mode.

Related Posts

Here Is The First Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Watch and Listen To this Twin-Turbo Gallardo Hit 12,000 RPM

Stefano Domenicali recently said to Autocar that “The [next] Huracán – that car will need hybridisation. Hybridisation is the answer, not [full] electric.”

The next Aventador, due before the second-generation Huracán, will retain its naturally aspirated V12 engine, so the Huracán’s successor will be the first Lamborghini sports car to be an advanced plug-in hybrid.

R&D boss, Maurizio Reggiani has mentioned in the past that the biggest issue currently holding up the hybrid technology is driving range. He also mentioned that Lamborghini is working with multiple industry experts, including MIT, to investigate what type of battery system can offer the best answer to the hybrid challenge.

You might also like
Tuning

Here Is The First Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Tuning

Watch and Listen To this Twin-Turbo Gallardo Hit 12,000 RPM

Zero2Turbo

This Lamborghini Centenario Is Already For Sale For R46 Million

Tuning

Pale Pink Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador Is Hard To Look At

News

Lambo Huracán Performante Holds Autocar’s Handling Track Lap Record

Crash

Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Wrecked After Just 100 KM’s

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo