Nocturne Black Bugatti Chiron For Sale In UK

A used supercar dealer in the United Kingdom has managed to secure one of the first used Bugatti Chiron’s for sale.

Romans International just received a Nocturne Black example of the German hypercar and it has 1,330 miles (2140 km) on the clock which means the owner did in fact drive it a fair amount considering the type of car.

It has a number of options including a £53,226 Leather & Carbon Fibre Interior package and £15,960 Carbon Fibre Sport seats.

As expected, Romans International won’t divulge any price information but it sure is a great opportunity for a wealthy individual to jump the queue on a very sought after hypercar!