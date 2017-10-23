One-Off Pagani Zonda PS Crashed In UK On Way To Track Day

The Pagani Zonda must be quite a handful to drive and wet weather will most definitely noy help your situation.

Back in December 2016, the one-off Zonda ZoZo crashed in Japan and now another one-off Zonda, the PS, has crashed on the A27 motorway in the UK.

The few images uploaded to Instagram by @grim1959 show that the front end of the Italian exotic was torn off and the large wing has sustained some damage too (considering the skew angle of the shark fin).

The Zonda PS belongs to Peter Saywell who and it was apparently on it’s way to a Saywell Track Day before the unfortunate incident occurred.

If we were to go with these pics alone, the team at Pagani HQ will restore and repair this in no time and knowing Mr. Saywell and the Italian manufacturer it will return with some enhancement (visually or performance wise).