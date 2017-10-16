Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
TuningZero2Turbo

Pale Pink Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador Is Hard To Look At

By Zero2Turbo

The last we spoke about a pink Lamborghini Aventador, it was a hot pink Aventador SV with a more subtle Liberty Walk touch but today we have another one only it looks absolutely horrific.

This one comes from the folks over at Forgiato so let’s start with those polished gold rims. On a car not painted in baby pink they might work but they look awful with this hue.

Related Posts

Lambo Huracán Performante Holds Autocar’s Handling…

Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Wrecked After Just 100…

This rather unsightly pink wrap also includes some black swirly, tattoo vibes which are then outlined in rhinestones just to make it that much worse.

This raging bull sports a  full Liberty Walk wide body kit which just does not work with this ‘spec’.

This is a BIG miss in my books.

You might also like
News

Lambo Huracán Performante Holds Autocar’s Handling Track Lap Record

Crash

Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Wrecked After Just 100 KM’s

Tuning

Lamborghini Urus Not Even Revealed But Gets Tuning Package

News

Lamborghini To Work More Closely With Motorsport Department

News

The ‘New’ Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO Is Official

News

Lamborghini Going To Reveal A Mean Huracán Sometime Today

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo