Pale Pink Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador Is Hard To Look At

The last we spoke about a pink Lamborghini Aventador, it was a hot pink Aventador SV with a more subtle Liberty Walk touch but today we have another one only it looks absolutely horrific.

This one comes from the folks over at Forgiato so let’s start with those polished gold rims. On a car not painted in baby pink they might work but they look awful with this hue.

This rather unsightly pink wrap also includes some black swirly, tattoo vibes which are then outlined in rhinestones just to make it that much worse.

This raging bull sports a full Liberty Walk wide body kit which just does not work with this ‘spec’.

This is a BIG miss in my books.