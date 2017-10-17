Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
Video

Range Rover Velar SVR Sounds Furious Flying On The Nurburgring

By Zero2Turbo

The beefy SUV has been spotted recently flying around the ring, hitting all the rumble strips along the way and making a furious noise thanks the the supercharged 5.0-litre V8.

The most powerful Velar offering at this stage is the 380 horsepower supercharged 3.0-litre V6 so if this is the SVR version, we could see the power output end up around the 540 hp mark.

Related Posts

Facelifted Range Rover Sport SVR Shows It’s More…

Jaguar XE + Range Rover Velar = Jaguar Velar

Remember the facelifted Range Rover Sport SVR packs a whopping 575 horsepower so they wont want to cannibalize this model with a smaller lighter model packing the same amount of power.

It will of course receive the usual SVR styling with air-hungry intakes and a rear bumper with generously-sized exhaust tips with a diffuser-style element.

Could this knock the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio off the top of the SUV perch around the Ring? We sure think so.

You might also like
News

Facelifted Range Rover Sport SVR Shows It’s More Powerful Face

Zero2Turbo

Jaguar XE + Range Rover Velar = Jaguar Velar

News

Looks Like Jaguar Land Rover Are Adopting New Naming Strategy

News

Jaguar Land Rover To Launch New Road Rover Model Line

Driven

Driven | Range Rover Sport SVR

News

Range Rover Velar Order Books Open With South African Pricing

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo