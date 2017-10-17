Range Rover Velar SVR Sounds Furious Flying On The Nurburgring
The beefy SUV has been spotted recently flying around the ring, hitting all the rumble strips along the way and making a furious noise thanks the the supercharged 5.0-litre V8.
The most powerful Velar offering at this stage is the 380 horsepower supercharged 3.0-litre V6 so if this is the SVR version, we could see the power output end up around the 540 hp mark.
Remember the facelifted Range Rover Sport SVR packs a whopping 575 horsepower so they wont want to cannibalize this model with a smaller lighter model packing the same amount of power.
It will of course receive the usual SVR styling with air-hungry intakes and a rear bumper with generously-sized exhaust tips with a diffuser-style element.
Could this knock the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio off the top of the SUV perch around the Ring? We sure think so.