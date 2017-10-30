RENNtech’s Orange Beast Of The Green Hell Packs 760 HP

We all know about the mighty Mercedes-AMG GT R and how it was developed on the Green Hell but RENNtech have now ‘refined’ it in the Sunshine State.

This orange beast has been fitted with their R3-Performance Package which includes an ECU Upgrade, BOV Adapters, High-Flow Air Filters and Stage II upgraded Turbochargers. The tuner also went ahead and modified the OEM turbocharger core to fit a larger compressor, larger turbine wheel and equipped them with improved, more robust bearings.

Thanks to these changes, the R3 AMG GT R now pumps out 761 horsepower and 856 Nm of torque. With the increase in performance, the car can now achieve a 3.1 second 0 to 100 km/h sprint which is a rather drastic 0.4 seconds decrease over the stock car’s time.

How good does it look in orange? This is a tuning job that we would love to test out.