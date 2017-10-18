Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
His & Hers Rolls-Royce Dawns Is The Perfect Christmas Present

By Zero2Turbo

Can’t believe we are already talking about Christmas but considering it is just 9 weeks or so away, Neiman Marcus are offering the top 1% a very nice gift for him and her.

As always the catalog features high-end wheels and this time it is a set of Rolls-Royce Dawns crafted specially by the Bespoke division.

These two Rollers draw their inspiration from glamorous locations. The Lago di Como Dawn channels the spirit of Italy’s tony Lake Como in blue with silver hood and fabric, black and grey leather, and brushed aluminum trim.

The Saint-Tropez edition is done up in orange, also with a silver bonnet and roof, but with light tan leather, orange and brown trim, and open-poor Canadel wood trim.

Only 20 units of these Dawn’s will be offered with the price listed as $885,375 for the pair.

