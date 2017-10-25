Watch and Listen To this Twin-Turbo Gallardo Hit 12,000 RPM

We know the Lamborghini Gallardo’s V10 is a tuners heaven and that twin-turbo packages can push out in excess of 3000 hp but now there is a new arrival on the scene called Extreme Tuners and if they delivery what they say they will deliver, we will see records smashed.

To get to the point, the aftermarket specialist promises to deliver a pair of street kits producing 2,500 and 3,500 hp, as well as a race kit, which would take things to no less than 5,000 horsepower.

How are they planning on achieving this? They are not going to a boost level past what is normally used by tuners. Instead, it talks about a highly efficient setup that delivers the said results at extremely high rpm.

In the meantime, here is a video showing a Gallardo screaming it’s lungs out to 12,000 rpm.