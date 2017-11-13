Here Is A 1,250 HP Electric Hypercar Called Tachyon Speed

A small company from California called Race Advanced Engineering Systems and Research (RAESR) has just unveiled this, its Tachyon Speed electric hypercar.

It has apparently been in the works since 2012 and it has adopted the name Tachyon from the hypothetical particle that moves faster than light. If the performance figures they have provided turn true, this will be a very apt name for the vehicle.

RAESR mention it is powered by six direct-drive electric motors combining to deliver 1,250 hp (932 kw) and 4,948 Nm of torque.

Thanks to the hypercar tipping the scales at just 1,338 kg, it can apparently hit 100 km/h in under three seconds 193 km/h in less than seven seconds and hit a top speed of 386 km/h.

It can also produce varying levels of downforce thanks to adjustable rear wings. In low downforce mode, it delivers 181 kg of downforce while a few tweaks increase that figure to 453 kg in high downforce mode.

Worried about the range of such a potent machine? Well you shouldn’t as they are claiming that the car has a range of over 241 km during city driving.