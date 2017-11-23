Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
News

2018 Mercedes A-Class Interior Fully Revealed

By Zero2Turbo

For some reason and completely out of the blue, Mercedes-Benz decided to release the first official photos of the 2018 Mercedes A-Class interior showing just how luxurious the new premium hatchback will be.

As expected, the entry-level model benefits from the styling cues of the bigger, more expensive ones and that is the reason the cabin of the 2018 Mercedes A-Class looks very similar to that of an S-Class.

Related Posts

The Last Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Sold For R20…

RENNtech Take Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² Up Another Level

  • Large screen dominating top half of dash (digital dash on left, infotainment on right)
  • Turbine-looking air vents surrounded by piano black trim
  • Steering wheel is a replica found in the high-end models

Overall the whole console has a very clean and minimalist design as befits a luxurious car. What are your thoughts?

You might also like
News

The Last Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Sold For R20 Million

Tuning

RENNtech Take Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4² Up Another Level

Tuning

BRABUS 900 “One Of Ten” Mercedes G65 Is A Brute

Video

2006 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG Sells For 2% Of Original Price

News

Mercedes-AMG X63 Pickup Not 100% Dead and Buried

News

One-off Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain 4×4² Created

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo