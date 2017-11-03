Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
Zero2TurboTuning

3D Design Equipped Long Beach Blue BMW M760Li Is Brilliant

By Zero2Turbo

After all these awesome M760Li xDrive creations from BMW Abu Dhabi, we were wondering when they would slap the insanely stunning Long Beach Blue hue on it but alas, here it is.

The colour has been made famous by the very popular BMW M2 and it looks right at home on a big twin-turbo V12 M760Li xDrive too.

Related Posts

Hybrid BMW M Cars Are In The Works

Lightweight-Performance BMW M2 CSR Fastest BMW Ever Around…

To give it even more presence, they have fitted a 3D Design body kit, added the M Performance trunk lid spoiler, Carbon fibre mirrors and finished it off with big 21″ Multi Spoke 629 wheels in Liquid Black.

Once again this creation will not be to everyone’s taste but this pushes all the right buttons for me.

You might also like
News

Hybrid BMW M Cars Are In The Works

Tuning

Lightweight-Performance BMW M2 CSR Fastest BMW Ever Around The Sachsenring

News

Next BMW M3 and M4 To Get 493 HP With AWD

News

Marc Marquez Wins 5th BMW M Award In A Row – Gifted M4 CS

News

BMW M3 CS Is As Fast As The Lexus LFA Around The ‘Ring

Zero2Turbo

Imola Red BMW M760Li xDrive With 3D Design Kit Looks The Business

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo