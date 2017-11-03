3D Design Equipped Long Beach Blue BMW M760Li Is Brilliant

After all these awesome M760Li xDrive creations from BMW Abu Dhabi, we were wondering when they would slap the insanely stunning Long Beach Blue hue on it but alas, here it is.

The colour has been made famous by the very popular BMW M2 and it looks right at home on a big twin-turbo V12 M760Li xDrive too.

To give it even more presence, they have fitted a 3D Design body kit, added the M Performance trunk lid spoiler, Carbon fibre mirrors and finished it off with big 21″ Multi Spoke 629 wheels in Liquid Black.

Once again this creation will not be to everyone’s taste but this pushes all the right buttons for me.