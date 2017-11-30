Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

Bentley Continental GT First Edition Launched

By Zero2Turbo

The new Bentley Continental GT has not even been shipped to customers around the world yet but that has not stopped them from launching a First Edition.

What is the difference or what do you get?

  • 22-inch alloy wheels in a unique pattern that are available in several finishes
  • Jewel-finish oil and filler caps
  • Discreet ‘Union Flag’ badging
  • Special tread plate plaque
Inside you will find diamond-in-diamond quilt pattern on the seats, door and rear quarter panels, with unique contrast stitching that’s exclusive to this specific model, and more discreet ‘Union Flag’ badging.

If you decide you want a First Edition, you will have the choice between some special veneers for your dashboard. These are Tamo Ash, Liquid Amber, Dark Stained Madrona, and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus, combined with Grand Black, another exclusive to the First Edition.

The First Edition also includes the new ‘Rotating Display’ which means the driver can choose between three different fascia panels: 12.3-inch touchscreen, three analogue dials, or veneer-only (engine switched off).

No changes have been made under the hood so you can expect the 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine to produce 626 horses and 900 Nm of torque.

