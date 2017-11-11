BMW M3 CS Is As Fast As The Lexus LFA Around The ‘Ring

The BMW M3 CS was revealed this week and hidden in the description of the YouTube launch video was the best lap time the new hardcore M3 could achieve.

The M3 CS is currently the most track-focused M3 you can buy from the Bavarian automaker and since it achieved a 7:38 Nurburgring time you can take on your friends with the much more expensive Lexus LFA.

Some other notable cars it beats around the infamous circuit are; Ferrari 430 Scuderia, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Lamborghini Murcielago LP640.

Well done BMW this is one hell of a car and just 3 seconds slower than it’s two door sibling, the M4 CS.