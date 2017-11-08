BMW M3 CS Is Official With A 1,200 Unit Limited Run

After the BMW M4 CS was unveiled it was only natural for BMW M GmbH to hand the same treatment to the four-door sibling and here we have it.

The 3.0-litre high-performance engine exceeds the output of the M3 with Competition Package by 10 horsepower, raising it to 460 hp (338kW). This allows the car to hit 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and go to an electronically limited 280 km/h (M Driver’s Packages is standard).

Just like the M4 CS, the M3 CS has two mono-scroll turbochargers, charge air cooler, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and Double-VANOS fully variable camshaft timing, the six-cylinder in-line engine takes a clear and consistent aim at the higher echelons of performance, but is equally committed to developing significant torque from low engine speeds and achieving high levels of efficient.

The new red start/stop button fires up the engine, and the distinctive sound produced by the specially tuned sports exhaust system.

As standard you get the seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT) with Drivelogic, Adaptive M suspension, auto climate control, Harmon Kardon sound and Professional Navigation.

Inside you are greeted by two-tone full leather in Silverstone/Black and Alcantara giving you a sense of luxury but at the same time sporting allure.

On the exterior we get the cutting-edge twin LED headlights as well as the front apron with large, three-section air intakes. The Gurney spoiler lip on the boot lid has been newly designed specifically for the new M3 CS, and teams up with the front splitter and the rear diffuser to help minimise dynamic lift. These components are made from the lightweight material carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), as are the bonnet and roof of the new BMW M3 CS.

Orders for the new BMW M3 CS can be placed from January 2018. The special-edition model – which will be limited to a run of approximately 1,200 units due to production factors – will be built from March 2018 and available in South Africa from May 2018. Pricing will be confirmed in due course. Only 15 units will be available in South Africa.