Elon Musk Confirms Even Faster Version Of Tesla Roadster Is Due

Tesla and Elon Musk got petrol heads around the world spinning on Friday after releasing the Tesla Roadster II and it’s insane performance figures but the man himself has confirmed that this is a new “base model.”

Elon took to Twitter to let the world (and future owners know) the production version of the car will be offered with a special upgrade package.

However, Musk hinted that producing a faster version of a car that is already claimed to be capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 sec may cause some concerns for safety.

“[An upgrade is] just a question of safety,” Musk said. “Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities.”

After posting a picture of the new Roadster with the insane 0 to 100 km/h time of 1.9 seconds, he said “Should clarify that this is the base model performance. There will be a special option package that takes it to the next level.”