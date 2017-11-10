Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 45 2017

By Zero2Turbo

Thank you for all the fantastic submissions. The number of shots submitted has increased ten-fold thanks to the new prizes given away by Momentum Short Term Insurance.

momentum short-term insurance
momentum short-term insurance

The highlights this week are; white Ferrari 488 GTB and BMW M4 combo, Jaguar F-Type SVR, Porsche Targa 4, Bentley Continental Supersport x Bentley Muslanne x Mercedes-AMG GT S combo, Onyx G7 Mercedes G63 AMG, Aston Martin DB6, Maserati Biturbo, the first Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet in South Africa and this stunning white McLaren 720S spotted in Sandton.

