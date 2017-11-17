ExoticSpotSA Week 46 2017

Where is this year going and look how the exotic car scene in South Africa continues to grow with all these amazing spots!

Highlights this week are; BMW M4 CS and Porsche GTS combo, red Liberty Walk Nissan GT-R, Liberty Walk Ferrari 488 GTB, AC Schnitzer BMW i8, Porsche GT3 RS 4.0, Koenigsegg CCXR and this stunning white Lamborghini Aventador S with a McLaren 720S in the background.