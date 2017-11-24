Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
#ExoticSpotSA Week 47 2017

By Zero2Turbo

koenigsegg ccxr south africa

What a week it has been trying to choose 25 shots from all the submissions! It may just have to go up to 30 spots a week for 2018 but we will see then. As always thanks to Momentum Short Term Insurance for sponsoring this weekly post (click the banner below for a obligation free quotation).

Highlights for the week are; Dynamite Red Audi R8 V10 Plus, red Lamborghini Huracan Performante, blue Ferrari F12tdf, yellow McLaren 570S Spider, stylish white Mercedes-AMG GT R, yellow Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW M1, martini Ferrari F12 and the mean Koenigsegg CCXR

