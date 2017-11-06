Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
NewsTuning

Ford Shelby Mustang 1000 Packs 1000 HP

By Zero2Turbo

Shelby surprised everyone at SEMA last week with the unveiling of a high-powered version of the new sixth generation Ford Mustang.

This is the revival of the Ford Shelby Mustang 1000 and it has been confirmed for 2018 production with a run of just 50 units per year.

The transformation can be applied to any sixth-gen Mustang GT and includes not only a potent powerplant but also numerous chassis mods and the rather sexy body kit.

Related Posts

Ford Will Paint Your GT Any Colour You Want For R400k

2018 Ford GT Verde Mantis Paint Job Is Quite Something

So what is powering this muscle machine? There is a 5.2-litre V8 with a huge 4.5-litre Whipple supercharger attached to it.  Shelby adds other mods to support big power, like a high-flow fuel system, a new intercooler, transmission reinforcements and ECU re-calibration.

There is one major downside with this package though as it is only designed for track-use and is not road legal. With it’s track-focus setup comes some track-focused equipment too. New suspension, uprated wheels, tyres and a beefy Brembo braking system are some of the components installed during the upgrade.

All of this comes at quite a steep cost. Anyone considering the car will need $169,995, plus a donor Mustang GT.

You might also like
News

Ford Will Paint Your GT Any Colour You Want For R400k

Zero2Turbo

2018 Ford GT Verde Mantis Paint Job Is Quite Something

Tuning

Wide Body Ford Mustang By Liberty Walk Revealed

Video

Watch Ken Block’s First Climbkhana In His 1,400 HP Hoonicorn V2

Video

Watch A 920HP Ford RS200 Annihilate A Hill Climb And Lose Its Bonnet

Tuning

Liberty Walk Share Ford Mustang Widebody Build

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo