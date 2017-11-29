Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Is The Fastest Sedan Around The Nurburgring

Back in October, the Jaguar development drivers were seen on the ring pushing their most powerful road-going car to the limits in an objective to grab a new lap record. Well we can now confirm that they have indeed grabbed a new record for the fastest four-door production car to lap the infamous circuit.

Developed by the JLR SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) division, the Project 8 managed to lap the track in 7:21.23 which thrashes the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (the previous record holder) by a whopping 11 seconds. It is even a fraction faster than the twin-turbo Ferrari 488 GTB (7:21.63).

Thanks to the 592 hp 5.0-litre supercharged V8 and an eight-speed ZF gearbox, the sedan can sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 321 km/h.

Carbon ceramic brakes are fitted as standard, while an optional, weight-saving Track Pack removes the rear seats and adds two carbon fiber racing buckets up front with four-point race harnesses.

Only 300 Project 8’s, all left-hand drive, will be produced; more than 100 had already been snapped up before the car was revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the summer. As well as being one of the most powerful Jag’s ever produced, the Project 8 is also one of the most expensive, priced at £149,995.