Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
News

Jeep Gives Us Our First Look At The New Wrangler

By Zero2Turbo

We have seen some leaks and some info on the new Wrangler but now the manufacturer has officially given us an early look at its redesigned Wrangler ahead of the official debut on November 29 at the 2017 LA Auto Show.

Related Posts

All-New Jeep Wrangler Will Be Revealed Next Month

New Jeep Wrangler Leaked In 2018 Handbook

We were given three photo’s of the new JL-series which replaces the JK series and they reveal a modern design that stays true to the original. There is certainly no mistaking the off-roader for anything other than a Wrangler and the modern touches such as the LED lights ,aerodynamically shaped grille are fit for the times we live in.

One of the shots also reveals a fold-down windshield; Jeep says customers can look forward to many more open-air options.

jeep-srt8-arnold-chatz
You might also like
News

All-New Jeep Wrangler Will Be Revealed Next Month

News

New Jeep Wrangler Leaked In 2018 Handbook

News

The Mighty Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is Coming To South Africa

Tuning

Hennessey Performance Jeep Trackhawk Can Hit 100 KM/H In 2.9 Seconds

News

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Reportedly Confirmed For South Africa

News

Jeep Reveals Most Powerful Production SUV With The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo