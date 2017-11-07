Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Is Here From The Future

By Zero2Turbo

Lamborghini took to MIT to unveil their Terzo Millennio which is their vision of a super sports car for the third millennium.

We know Lamborghini are not exactly embracing the idea of electrification but this is an all battery-powered look into the future of their creations.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is as mad and as brash as you would expect a car whose emblem is the image of a bull in the midst of a fit. But it’s not all drama and no wisdom this time around.

This bull features in-wheel electric motors which allowed the designers to fiddle around with the parts no longer restricted by the running gear.

